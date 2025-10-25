Chinese citizens detained in Georgia for attempting to illegally purchase uranium

Three Chinese citizens who tried to illegally acquire two kilograms of uranium have been detained in the Georgian capital Tbilisi. This was reported by NewsGeorgia with reference to the first deputy head of the State Security Service, Lasha Magradze, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, Chinese citizens planned to pay $400,000 for the goods. As the investigation established, the uranium was planned to be illegally transported to China through the territory of Russia.

One of the PRC citizens, who was on the territory of Georgia in violation of the regime, brought experts interested in purchasing uranium to Georgia to carry out the criminal plan and began an active search for nuclear materials throughout the country. The coordination of these actions was carried out from China by other members of the criminal group - Magradze said.

While coordinating the details of the deal, the State Security Service received operational information that allowed them to identify the suspects and detain them. As part of the investigation, searches were also conducted at their temporary residences in Tbilisi and Batumi.

The investigation is ongoing under the article on illegal handling of nuclear materials. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

