250 kg of heroin imported into Georgia disguised as wet wipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Georgian police seized 250 kg of heroin that was attempted to be smuggled into the country disguised as wet wipes. The drugs were found in 2907 packages of hygiene products during an inspection in Batumi.

250 kg of heroin imported into Georgia disguised as wet wipes

Police seized 250 kg of heroin imported into Georgia under the guise of wet wipes. This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Alexander Darakhvelidze, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

The investigation established that a truck with the corresponding cargo entered the country through the "Red Bridge" customs checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan.

The drugs were found during an inspection at the customs economic zone in Batumi. Police seized 2907 packages of heroin hidden in packs of hygiene products from a brand from Saudi Arabia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the value of the drugs on the "black market" is about 80 million lari (about $29.7 million).

Although the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia does not specify, it is likely that the cargo was heading to Turkey.

Two men have been detained on charges of illegal acquisition and storage of narcotic drugs in especially large quantities, as well as their import and export from Georgia. Both are Georgian citizens and have previously been prosecuted for drug-related crimes. They now face imprisonment for up to 20 years or indefinite detention.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
