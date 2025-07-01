Chinese auto brands gain record market share of hybrids and electric vehicles in Europe

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3172 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 7833 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 22873 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 77998 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88321 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51128 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111534 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175320 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79529 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77977 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
7.1m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 48532 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 82760 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 46721 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 42690 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed08:02 AM • 10960 views
Publications
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 3172 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 77999 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 88321 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 105503 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 115592 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Danilo Hetmantsev
Mikhail Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Australia
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 1714 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 3675 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 43228 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 115623 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 117152 views
Actual
Tor missile system
BM-21 "Grad"
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
Medicinal products

Chinese auto brands gain record market share of hybrids and electric vehicles in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Chinese automotive brands, including BYD and MG SAIC Motor, have achieved more than 9% of the European market share for hybrid and electric vehicles. BYD plans to produce small cars in Europe next year.

Chinese auto brands gain record market share of hybrids and electric vehicles in Europe

China confirms the effectiveness of its strategy in one of the world's largest and most competitive automotive markets. In Europe, a record share in both hybrid and electric vehicle markets has been achieved. This is reported by UNN with reference to Dataforce, Capital, and Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese car brands, led by BYD and MG SAIC Motor, have exceeded a 9% share in the European market for both hybrid and electric vehicles. This is evidenced by analytical data from Dataforce.

Growth in market share in the electric and hybrid vehicle segments—here China has a significant advantage.

Growing success is driven by competitive battery technologies and advanced software

- writes Bloomberg

The growth in hybrid sales is quite dynamic: in May 2024, Chinese brands had only 1% of the plug-in hybrid market; exactly one year later, the situation is 12% of sales in this segment. There is also growth in the mild hybrid category, where the share of Chinese manufacturers reached 7%.

Addition

Currently, there are serious concerns in Europe regarding the entry of Chinese manufacturers into the market. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is considering imposing import duties on Chinese electric cars, which the US recently approved.

However, Chinese companies have their own plan of action.

Chinese automaker BYD plans to produce small cars in Europe starting next year. The company says that potential tariffs will not have a significant impact, and here's why.

We will become a European manufacturer. ... We plan to launch the B-segment next year

- explains Penny Peng, BYD's European Marketing Director, in an interview with the business magazine "Capital".

BYD is the world's largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, surpassing Tesla. The company is also considered a leader in the Chinese automotive market.

Recall

China is leading the technological revolution in the automotive industry, but internal competition affects profitability. Experts predict that only about ten companies will "survive". Among those facing difficulties is Xpeng.

Tesla faces serious barriers in China: it cannot export data to train its artificial intelligence, while its competitors—such as BYD and Huawei—are rapidly cutting prices, increasing production, and implementing advanced driver-assistance technologies, often even in the basic configuration.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldAuto
Huawei
Tesla, Inc.
Europe
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9