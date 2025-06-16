China's nuclear arsenal increased by 100 warheads - SIPRI

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 2920 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 15841 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 28505 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 37956 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39675 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 45508 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 71942 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 128412 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116099 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 103016 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 69051 views
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 33790 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 74271 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)June 16, 02:54 AM • 75272 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 12671 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 11764 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 12916 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 110948 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 183105 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 241487 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 11089 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 53995 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 50296 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 148242 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81615 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

China's nuclear arsenal increased by 100 warheads - SIPRI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

China has increased its nuclear arsenal to 500 warheads in the past year. The total number of nuclear weapons in the world continues to grow, especially among countries outside the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

China's nuclear arsenal increased by 100 warheads - SIPRI

China has increased its nuclear arsenal by 100 warheads in the past year, and the total number of nuclear weapons in the world continues to grow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Details

SIPRI Director Dan Smith expressed concern about the increase in nuclear arsenals.

We are seeing a worrying trend towards increasing nuclear arsenals, especially among states that are not party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

- he said.

According to the report, China currently has approximately 500 nuclear warheads, 100 more than in 2024.

China is not the only country that is building up its nuclear potential. Russia and the United States are also modernizing their arsenals, which poses a real threat of a new arms race.

- the report says.

Ukraine has become a global leader in arms imports: what the new SIPRI report showed10.03.25, 08:59 • 50042 views

Additionally

According to the study, the total number of nuclear weapons in the world increased from 12,512 to 12,815 units in a year. At the same time, 90% of these weapons belong to Russia and the United States.

These trends are particularly dangerous against the backdrop of deteriorating international security and the erosion of the arms control system.

- said SIPRI Senior Research Fellow Wilfred Wan.

Reference

SIPRI is an international institute specializing in research on peace and conflict issues. The institute's annual report is considered one of the most authoritative sources of information on nuclear arsenals.

Global military spending hits record high since Cold War, Ukraine up 2.9% - SIPRI28.04.25, 08:36 • 3409 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
China
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9