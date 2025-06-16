China's nuclear arsenal increased by 100 warheads - SIPRI

China has increased its nuclear arsenal by 100 warheads in the past year, and the total number of nuclear weapons in the world continues to grow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the annual report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

SIPRI Director Dan Smith expressed concern about the increase in nuclear arsenals.

We are seeing a worrying trend towards increasing nuclear arsenals, especially among states that are not party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. - he said.

According to the report, China currently has approximately 500 nuclear warheads, 100 more than in 2024.

China is not the only country that is building up its nuclear potential. Russia and the United States are also modernizing their arsenals, which poses a real threat of a new arms race. - the report says.

According to the study, the total number of nuclear weapons in the world increased from 12,512 to 12,815 units in a year. At the same time, 90% of these weapons belong to Russia and the United States.

These trends are particularly dangerous against the backdrop of deteriorating international security and the erosion of the arms control system. - said SIPRI Senior Research Fellow Wilfred Wan.

SIPRI is an international institute specializing in research on peace and conflict issues. The institute's annual report is considered one of the most authoritative sources of information on nuclear arsenals.

