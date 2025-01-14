China's largest coast guard ship appears in Philippine waters

The Philippines is reassured by the arrival of China's largest coast guard ship in its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Manila considers this a provocative move aimed at intimidating local fishermen working near the disputed territory.

The Chinese coast guard ship 5901, 165 meters long, was spotted 77 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province. In response, the Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest, calling on China to withdraw its vessel from the Philippine zone.

The Philippine Coast Guard sent two of its largest vessels to counter the presence of the Chinese ship. The country's government called it an action that violates Philippine sovereignty and threatens security in the region.