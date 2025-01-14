ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

China's largest coast guard ship appears in Philippine waters

China's largest coast guard ship appears in Philippine waters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43611 views

The Philippines discovered a 165-meter-long Chinese coast guard ship in its economic zone. In response, the country sent two vessels and lodged a diplomatic protest.

The Philippines is reassured by the arrival of China's largest coast guard ship in its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Manila considers this a provocative move aimed at intimidating local fishermen working near the disputed territory.

The Chinese coast guard ship 5901, 165 meters long, was spotted 77 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales province. In response, the Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest, calling on China to withdraw its vessel from the Philippine zone.

The Philippine Coast Guard sent two of its largest vessels to counter the presence of the Chinese ship. The country's government called it an action that violates Philippine sovereignty and threatens security in the region.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
philippinesPhilippines
chinaChina

