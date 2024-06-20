$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10388 views

China's energy consumption per person exceeds European energy consumption for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32564 views

Last year, China's per capita energy consumption exceeded that of Europe for the first time, driven by the expansion of data centers, 5G infrastructure and electric vehicle charging, as well as factories operating at full capacity to meet demand abroad.

China's energy consumption per person exceeds European energy consumption for the first time

Last year, China's per capita energy consumption exceeded that of Europe for the first time, as demand from the technology and manufacturing sectors continued to grow. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Energy Institute's Annual Statistical Review, China has increased coal-fired electricity production, but also added more renewable energy capacity than the rest of the world combined. This means that the carbon intensity of its energy actually decreases.

Chinese consumption is driven by the expansion of data centers, 5G infrastructure, and car charging, and many factories are also operating at full capacity to meet demand for goods abroad.

We should not ignore the energy and emissions that Europeans actually exported to Chinese producers

Ei CEO Nick Waite said .

Consumption is driven by data centers, 5G networks, and electric vehicles

There is growing evidence that dependence on fossil fuels in large developed economies may have peaked. According to EI, last year in Europe, they accounted for less than 70% of primary energy for the first time since the industrial revolution, thanks to declining demand and the growth of renewable energy sources.

addition

This highlights the decarbonization dilemma for many countries. If reducing energy consumption and emissions in Europe simply increases carbon emissions in other countries, climate change policies are not working.

Coal use also increased in India last year amid rapid economic growth. According to a statistical survey, the country consumed more polluting fuel for the first time than Europe and North America combined.

The big picture masks the diverse energy stories unfolding in different geographical regions. In advanced economies, we are seeing signs of peak demand for fossil fuels, which contrasts with the economies of the Global South, for which economic development and improved quality of life continue to drive the growth of fossil fuels.

the message says

Countries of concern: Blinken on China, Iran and North Korea and their support for Russia18.06.24, 21:45 • 59017 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

