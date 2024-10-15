China to issue $850 billion in bonds to revive stock market
China may raise $850 billion from special treasury bonds over three years. The funds will be used to stimulate the economy and help local governments with their debts.
China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) from special treasury bonds over three years to stimulate the economy.
China may raise $850 billion in new debt within three years. This is stated in a report by Caixin Global, which cites knowledgeable sources.
The funds will be partially used to help local governments ease the burden of off-balance sheet debt.
On Saturday, Finance Minister Lan Foan hinted that the central government has the ability to increase borrowing. But the official did not specify the main figure.
Last month, Reuters reported that China plans to issue special sovereign bonds worth about 2 trillion yuan ($285 billion) in 2024 as part of a new fiscal stimulus.
It is pointed out that China is still unable to achieve the planned growth of about 5% for this year and will try to fight deflationary pressures. This is evidenced by data from recent months, including trade data on Monday.
