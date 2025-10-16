For over 10 years, China has systematically gained access to secret UK government systems, hacking low- and medium-level classified documents. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing two former high-ranking officials of the Kingdom's security service and other government officials familiar with the matter, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that among the data obtained were confidential documents on government policy formulation, private messages, and diplomatic correspondence.

One of the compromising acts concerned a data center in London, which was used to store sensitive government information, which was sold to an organization linked to China when the Conservatives were in power, indicating serious security problems. - the publication quotes one of its interlocutors.

At the same time, a spokesman for the British government stated that top-secret information requiring the highest level of protection remained untouched despite China's endless attempts to gain access to British government networks.

In turn, former chief of staff to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, noted that "huge amounts of data classified as top secret have been compromised."

