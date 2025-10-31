China sent three astronauts and four mice to its space station

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:15 PM • 3764 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 13001 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 18435 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 29864 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 17399 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 30859 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 16694 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20124 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 25319 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14846 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructureOctober 31, 08:39 AM • 36079 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 35328 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 26934 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 11884 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 11535 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 11728 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits12:08 PM • 29874 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 30865 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 27088 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 35494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 11718 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 12019 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 29691 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 62168 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 66277 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
R-360 Neptune
Social network
Diia (service)

China sent three astronauts and four mice to its space station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The Long March-2F rocket carrying the crew of the Shenzhou-21 mission launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

China sent three astronauts and four mice to its space station

A new crew, including the country's youngest astronaut and four laboratory mice, departed for China's space station on Friday, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

The Long March-2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-21 mission crew launched at 11:44 PM (15:44 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.

The Tiangong space station, whose crew consists of teams of three astronauts who rotate every six months, is the jewel of China's space program, into which billions of dollars have been invested in an attempt to catch up with the United States and Russia.

China has ambitious plans to send a crewed mission to the Moon by the end of the decade and eventually build a base on the lunar surface.

Mission commander and experienced space pilot Zhang Lu is accompanied by 32-year-old flight engineer Wu Fei, the youngest Chinese astronaut to undertake a space mission, and 39-year-old payload specialist Zhang Hongzhang.

The three astronauts bid farewell to colleagues and family members at the remote launch base in the Gobi Desert to a patriotic song performed by an orchestra.

On Thursday, Zhang Lu told reporters that he was confident in his team, which would "return to the homeland and its people with complete success."

Four mice - two males and two females - will join them as test subjects in China's first orbital experiments on rodents.

Shenzhou-21 is expected to dock with Tiangong approximately three and a half hours after liftoff.

NASA and India deploy largest radar antenna in space: new satellite to track Earth changes with incredible precision27.08.25, 16:07 • 3319 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Animals
Technology
China
United States