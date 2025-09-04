Chinese companies directly supplied parts and materials worth at least 55 million euros to Russian firms sanctioned for drone production between 2023 and 2024, as Moscow built a large-scale logistics infrastructure for its domestic drone program. This was reported by The Telegraph, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that almost a quarter of the value of these supplies - 12.5 million euros - was sent to Russian companies associated with the production of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, operating in a special economic zone in the city of Alabuga.

Among the goods directly exported by China to Russia are aircraft engines, microchips, metal alloys, camera lenses, fiberglass, emulsion binders for fiberglass, and carbon fibers – all key components for the production of drones that cause chaos in Ukraine every night. - the article says.

Analysts note that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is strategic, as both countries are interested in mutual support and are not ready to allow each other's defeat. At the same time, despite the risk of secondary sanctions, China continues to increase trade with Russia, which reached a record over a quarter of a trillion dollars in 2024.

Recall

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the joint meeting of the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia in Beijing a "direct challenge" to the international system. She described it as building an "anti-Western world order."

Kovalenko recalled the bloody conflict between the USSR and China, comparing it to the current relations between Beijing and Moscow.