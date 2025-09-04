China secretly arms Russia - The Telegraph

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 15374 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 24690 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 21145 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 21526 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 40759 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22589 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24084 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22479 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24480 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 46388 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 256767 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 256757 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 248067 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 245037 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 239260 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 14524 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 40759 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 32366 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 46388 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 43209 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mette Frederiksen
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhoto07:15 PM • 1914 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 7028 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 11746 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 29014 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 42076 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
TikTok

China secretly arms Russia - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Chinese companies supplied parts and materials worth at least 55 million euros to Russian firms sanctioned for drone production. Almost a quarter of these supplies went to companies involved in the production of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

China secretly arms Russia - The Telegraph

Chinese companies directly supplied parts and materials worth at least 55 million euros to Russian firms sanctioned for drone production between 2023 and 2024, as Moscow built a large-scale logistics infrastructure for its domestic drone program. This was reported by The Telegraph, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that almost a quarter of the value of these supplies - 12.5 million euros - was sent to Russian companies associated with the production of Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones, operating in a special economic zone in the city of Alabuga.

Among the goods directly exported by China to Russia are aircraft engines, microchips, metal alloys, camera lenses, fiberglass, emulsion binders for fiberglass, and carbon fibers – all key components for the production of drones that cause chaos in Ukraine every night.

- the article says.

Analysts note that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is strategic, as both countries are interested in mutual support and are not ready to allow each other's defeat. At the same time, despite the risk of secondary sanctions, China continues to increase trade with Russia, which reached a record over a quarter of a trillion dollars in 2024.

Recall

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas called the joint meeting of the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia in Beijing a "direct challenge" to the international system. She described it as building an "anti-Western world order."

Kovalenko recalled the bloody conflict between the USSR and China, comparing it to the current relations between Beijing and Moscow.03.09.25, 17:04 • 2338 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
Beijing
Shahed-136
European Union
North Korea
Xi Jinping
China
Ukraine