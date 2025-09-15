Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, responding to reports that the US recently called on G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, stated that China's cooperation with Russia "is legitimate, lawful, and impeccable." This is reported by UNN with reference to Global Times News.

Details

This move by the US is a typical act of unilateral intimidation and economic coercion, which seriously undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains. - Lin Jian stated.

The spokesperson also noted that China maintains an "objective and impartial position" on the Russian-Ukrainian war, insisting on promoting peace talks.

We firmly oppose some parties turning this issue against China. And we firmly oppose the imposition of illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction against China. - he said.

Recall

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was on the verge of collapse. The reason was customs tariffs, as well as "different views on trade and fentanyl supply."