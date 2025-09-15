China rejects US calls for tariffs on trade with Russia: MFA statement

$41.310.00
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 1238 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 18433 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 18364 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 20129 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 27789 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 51783 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 70294 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104554 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 86556 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84775 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on fire
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 18433 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
Spain
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Starlink
Forbes
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News

China rejects US calls for tariffs on trade with Russia: MFA statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called cooperation with Russia legitimate, responding to US calls to the G7 and NATO for additional tariffs. He stated that US actions undermine international trade, and China maintains an impartial position on the war in Ukraine.

China rejects US calls for tariffs on trade with Russia: MFA statement

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, responding to reports that the US recently called on G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, stated that China's cooperation with Russia "is legitimate, lawful, and impeccable." This is reported by UNN with reference to Global Times News.

Details

This move by the US is a typical act of unilateral intimidation and economic coercion, which seriously undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

- Lin Jian stated.

The spokesperson also noted that China maintains an "objective and impartial position" on the Russian-Ukrainian war, insisting on promoting peace talks.

We firmly oppose some parties turning this issue against China. And we firmly oppose the imposition of illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction against China.

- he said.

Recall

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was on the verge of collapse. The reason was customs tariffs, as well as "different views on trade and fentanyl supply."

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China