China refines driver assistance systems, outpacing US competitors

In the PRC, they want to prevent an overestimation of the capabilities of driver assistance systems. While the statistics on the increase in the number of road accidents in the Celestial Empire do not show significant changes, decisive steps are being taken to improve safety, particularly in the latest developments of automatic control systems.

China is finalizing work on new safety rules for driver assistance systems. Beijing reports that the introduction of new systems and clear recommendations does not slow down the development of China's automotive industry. Moreover, it can give Chinese industry an advantage over global competitors.

The new approach sharply contrasts with the US market, analysts note. In the United States, companies developing autonomous vehicles have expressed frustration that the country's government has not implemented a regulatory system to verify and test self-driving technology.

In China, the strengthening of safety control over technologies that automatically steer, brake, and accelerate under certain conditions was approved against the backdrop of conclusions regarding the circumstances of road accidents. This refers to an accident involving a Xiaomi sedan in March. As a result of this incident, three passengers died when their car crashed seconds after the driver took control of the driver assistance system.

Balance between innovation and safety

New rules will focus on hardware and software that monitors the driver's awareness. Attention is also paid to the ability of timely control.

In the development of new rules, regulatory bodies involved Chinese automaker Dongfeng and technology giant Huawei - Reuters reports.

At the same time, Beijing is encouraging Chinese automakers to implement even more advanced systems faster.

Level 3 driver assistance systems are expected. They will allow drivers to look away from the road in certain situations. - the publication writes.

Level 3 is the midpoint on the industry's autonomous driving scale, from basic functions like cruise control at Level 1, to the ability to self-drive under all conditions at Level 5.

Tesla faces obstacles in China that slow down the development of its autonomous systems. Due to state restrictions, the company cannot use data collected by Chinese cars to train AI.