China received 22 shipments of Russian LNG despite sanctions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

China received 22 shipments of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Portovaya and Arctic LNG-2 projects in 2023. All deliveries arrived at the Beihai LNG terminal in Guangxi.

China received 22 shipments of Russian LNG despite sanctions - Reuters

China received 22 shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last year from two Russian export projects under US and EU sanctions, according to vessel tracking data, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

One shipment was from Russia's Portovaya project, and the rest were from the Arctic LNG 2 project, Kpler and LSEG data showed.

The US and EU have imposed sanctions on these projects to limit revenue flows to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese state-owned companies China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) each own 10% of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

"All shipments were delivered to the Beihai LNG terminal in China's southwestern Guangxi region," the publication reports.

PipeChina, the operator of the Beihai LNG terminal, reportedly did not respond to Reuters' request for comment due to a national holiday.

The publication also provided a list of tankers that delivered cargo to Beihai LNG, with arrival dates, obtained from Kpler data:

Reuters was unable to find contact information for the owners or managers of the tankers.

Julia Shramko

