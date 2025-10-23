China reacted to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: opposes them

China commented on US sanctions against Russian oil companies. Beijing opposes "unilateral sanctions," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Asked to comment on the Trump administration's decision to impose sanctions on two major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil - Guo said on Thursday that China "opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."

On Wednesday, October 22, the United States officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. Washington called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

