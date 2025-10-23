China reacted to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: opposes them

$41.760.01
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
09:45 AM • 3680 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
09:30 AM • 3774 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
07:25 AM • 12112 views
Buried in his favorite cap: Kyiv bids farewell to the leader of the Green Grey bandPhoto
07:22 AM • 14529 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister
07:21 AM • 21940 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto
06:59 AM • 13878 views
Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
06:36 AM • 13406 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 20928 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 30959 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600PhotoOctober 23, 12:29 AM • 17048 views
Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of UkraineOctober 23, 01:11 AM • 20053 views
Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reportedOctober 23, 01:30 AM • 18427 views
State of emergency declared in PeruVideoOctober 23, 03:07 AM • 17857 views
Trains delayed and rerouted after Russian attack in Sumy region: detailsPhoto05:57 AM • 10880 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?10:10 AM • 732 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
09:45 AM • 3694 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhoto07:21 AM • 21944 views
Russian oil supplies to India expected to be close to zero after US sanctions06:17 AM • 4136 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:59 PM • 51406 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 28413 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 48384 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 62376 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 71150 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 60653 views
China reacted to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: opposes them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1406 views

China opposes unilateral US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. Beijing believes that such measures have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.

China reacted to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: opposes them

China commented on US sanctions against Russian oil companies. Beijing opposes "unilateral sanctions," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.

Details

Asked to comment on the Trump administration's decision to impose sanctions on two major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil - Guo said on Thursday that China "opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."

Recall

On Wednesday, October 22, the United States officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. Washington called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia23.10.25, 01:05 • 30959 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
United Nations Security Council
China