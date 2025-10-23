China reacted to US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: opposes them
Kyiv • UNN
China opposes unilateral US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil. Beijing believes that such measures have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council.
China commented on US sanctions against Russian oil companies. Beijing opposes "unilateral sanctions," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun on Thursday, writes UNN with reference to Global Times.
Details
Asked to comment on the Trump administration's decision to impose sanctions on two major Russian oil companies - Rosneft and Lukoil - Guo said on Thursday that China "opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council."
Recall
On Wednesday, October 22, the United States officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. Washington called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia23.10.25, 01:05 • 30959 views