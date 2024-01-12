China is "concerned" about US and UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen

After the United States and the United Kingdom's airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen, China issued a statement calling on "all relevant parties" to avoid further escalation of the conflicts in the Red Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to China Global Television Network.

China is concerned about the escalation of tensions in the Red Sea. We call on the parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid the expansion of the conflict - said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

Context

On Thursday night, the United States and the United Kingdom launched air strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

A few hours after the US-British strikes, Hussein al-Ezzi, the Yemeni Houthis' deputy foreign minister, made no secret of his intention to take revenge.

The United States and the United Kingdom must be prepared to pay a high price and bear the heavy consequences of this aggression - he noted.

In addition to China, Saudi Arabia has already stated that it is following the latest developments "with great concern." On Friday, Russia condemned the actions of the United States and the United Kingdom.

It is important to note that after weeks of attacks by Iranian-backed militants on shipping in the Red Sea, the United States and Britain last night bombed the Houthis in Yemen.

In a joint statement, Washington, London and eight of their allies, including Australia, Canada and Bahrain, emphasizedthat the operation, conducted amid high regional tensions, is aimed at "de-escalating" and "restoring stability in the Red Sea.

Recall

The Houthis attacked US and British warships in the Red Sea in response to the Western allies' attack, a senior member of the Houthi group, Abdul Salam Jahaf, said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Qanaani strongly condemned the US and UK strikes on a number of Yemeni cities, calling it a "clear violation of the country's sovereignty.

UNN also reported that the Iranian Navy seized the oil tanker St. Nikolas, which was flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, in the Gulf of Oman. The tanker was transporting oil to Turkey.