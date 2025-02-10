ukenru
Exclusive
China hopes Dalai Lama can “return to the right path”

China hopes Dalai Lama can “return to the right path”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21353 views

China has declared its readiness to discuss the Dalai Lama's future if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China. The Tibetan parliament in exile rejected such conditions, calling them a distortion of history.

China hopes that the Dalai Lama will be able to "return to the right path" and is open to discussing his future under certain conditions. However, the Tibetan parliament in exile rejected the proposal. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, the exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader, who will turn 90 in July, fled Tibet to India in 1959 after an unsuccessful uprising against Chinese rule, but expressed a desire to return before his death.

China is open to negotiations on the future of the Nobel Peace Prize winner if he abandons his position of splitting the "homeland," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference.

The Dalai Lama should openly recognize that Tibet and Taiwan are integral parts of China, whose only legitimate government is the government of the People's Republic of China, Guo said.

Six Chinese balloons discovered near Taiwan07.02.25, 09:32 • 25388 views

However, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in exile, Dolma Tsering Teukhang, rejected the preconditions.

"His Holiness cannot lie, it will not happen," she said from the Indian city of Dharamsala in the Himalayas, where the Dalai Lama also lives.

"If they dictate that His Holiness should say that Tibet is an integral part, this is a distortion of history. By distorting history, you will not be able to reach a peaceful and friendly solution," Teukhang noted.

Addendum

The Dalai Lama resigned as political leader of the Tibetan government in 2011. Official talks with the Dalai Lama's representatives have since stalled, but Teukhang said secret discussions continue, declining to provide details.

Xi Jinping says 'reunification' with Taiwan inevitable01.01.25, 18:24 • 28395 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
indiaIndia
taiwanTaiwan
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina

