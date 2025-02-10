China hopes that the Dalai Lama will be able to "return to the right path" and is open to discussing his future under certain conditions. However, the Tibetan parliament in exile rejected the proposal. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader, who will turn 90 in July, fled Tibet to India in 1959 after an unsuccessful uprising against Chinese rule, but expressed a desire to return before his death.

China is open to negotiations on the future of the Nobel Peace Prize winner if he abandons his position of splitting the "homeland," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference.

The Dalai Lama should openly recognize that Tibet and Taiwan are integral parts of China, whose only legitimate government is the government of the People's Republic of China, Guo said.

However, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament in exile, Dolma Tsering Teukhang, rejected the preconditions.

"His Holiness cannot lie, it will not happen," she said from the Indian city of Dharamsala in the Himalayas, where the Dalai Lama also lives.

"If they dictate that His Holiness should say that Tibet is an integral part, this is a distortion of history. By distorting history, you will not be able to reach a peaceful and friendly solution," Teukhang noted.

Addendum

The Dalai Lama resigned as political leader of the Tibetan government in 2011. Official talks with the Dalai Lama's representatives have since stalled, but Teukhang said secret discussions continue, declining to provide details.

