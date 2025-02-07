Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Friday that it had spotted six Chinese balloons near the island. The sightings come amid ongoing military activity by Beijing, which has also deployed nine aircraft, six warships and two official vessels near Taiwan.

This was reported by France24, UNNwrote.

The ministry reportedly said six balloons were spotted in the 24 hours before 6:00 a.m. Friday (00:00 ET) in a daily report on Chinese military activity around the island.

In addition, along with the balloons, nine Chinese military aircraft, six warships, and two official vessels were spotted near Taiwan during the same period.

Chinese balloons are regularly spotted over waters near Taiwan, but Friday's figure is one of the highest on record, according to military data calculations by AFP.

