The United States and the Philippines conducted joint patrols over the disputed territory with China

The Philippines and the United States conducted a joint air patrol over the South China Sea. This was reported by Xinhua, UNN reports.

Details

The drills took place on Tuesday in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine government's name for the part of the South China Sea that is part of its exclusive economic zone. The operation involved two Philippine FA-50 fighter jets and two B1-B strategic bombers of the US Air Force. One of the key stages of the flights was the area over the Scarborough Reef, which is controlled by China, although the Philippines considers it its territory.

The Philippine military has emphasized that these maneuvers are part of a planned exercise and are not directed against any particular state. However, the cooperation between Manila and Washington against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with Beijing demonstrates the desire of both countries to strengthen security in the region.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Navy reported the presence of three Chinese Navy ships in its maritime zone, including a modern guided-missile frigate. Manila considered this a threat to stability and a violation of international law.

For its part, official Beijing said that the movement of its ships complies with international law, emphasizing that China continues to defend its interests in the region.

