March 10, 05:36 PM • 13751 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM • 43900 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM • 37833 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM • 27276 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM • 33948 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM • 30864 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM • 47842 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM • 56591 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53731 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85679 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Publications
Exclusives
China declared a defense budget of $277 billion for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Beijing allocated 1.3% of its GDP to the army, but the Pentagon estimates the real costs at $526 billion. The PRC plans to double its nuclear arsenal and reduce its ground forces.

China declared a defense budget of $277 billion for 2026

Beijing officially announced its national defense spending plan for 2026, totaling 1.91 trillion yuan, or approximately $277 billion. During the 14th National People's Congress session, it was noted that this amounts to only 1.3% of the country's GDP, formally placing China second in the world after the United States. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The Pentagon expresses serious skepticism regarding the transparency of Chinese reports, claiming that Beijing's actual military expenditures could be 40-90% higher.

We have observed a steady increase in defense spending since 2023. China's actual military expenditures significantly exceed the officially declared 1.3% of GDP, as a significant portion of funds is dispersed among other budget items related to technological development and infrastructure.

— stated in the Pentagon's report on the Chinese threat.

According to estimates by the American defense agency, actual expenditures could reach $526 billion, accounting for up to 2.48% of GDP.

China's Foreign Ministry calls 2026 "important" for China-US relations and predicts a successful summit08.03.26, 21:59 • 7483 views

The bulk of the hidden funds is likely directed towards modernizing the nuclear arsenal, developing aerospace technologies, and supporting private-public military initiatives that are not reflected in the overall defense budget.

Change in the strategy for the development of the armed forces

According to CSIS forecasts, China continues to qualitatively transform its military, moving away from the tactic of "quantitative superiority." The modernization program envisages a 40% reduction in ground forces in favor of strengthening the Navy, missile weaponry, and aviation.

It is expected that by 2030, China's nuclear arsenal will double, exceeding 1,000 warheads, accompanied by the active deployment of new DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles.

China approves technological breakthrough strategy with focus on AI and robotics – SVR07.03.26, 04:20 • 4078 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
State budget
The Pentagon
China
United States