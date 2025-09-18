China could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine if Europe acted - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that if Europe had done something about China, such as imposing sanctions or tariffs, Beijing could have accelerated the end of the war in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Well, if they had applied sanctions, for example, or tariffs, or whatever you want to call it, if they had done that to China, I think the war might have ended, because China is the biggest buyer of oil from Russia. And I think they have other leverage over Russia. - said Trump.

He stated that his relations with China are "very good."

If Europe does something about China, I think China will probably force the war to end. Is there any openness to that? Did Starmer say they would consider it? Well, I would do something too. But again, you can't have Europe buying oil from Russia, and then I get angry at China because they buy oil from Russia. - added Trump.

Let us recall

The European Union is considering accelerating the phase-out of Russian gas imports after US President Donald Trump's call to abandon Russian oil.