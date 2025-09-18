$41.190.02
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
05:45 PM • 5154 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 15981 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 26121 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 36750 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 23478 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20102 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 30983 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15945 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 49652 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
China could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine if Europe acted - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Donald Trump stated that the war in Ukraine could end sooner if Europe imposed sanctions or tariffs on China. He noted that China is the largest buyer of Russian oil and has leverage over Russia.

China could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine if Europe acted - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that if Europe had done something about China, such as imposing sanctions or tariffs, Beijing could have accelerated the end of the war in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Well, if they had applied sanctions, for example, or tariffs, or whatever you want to call it, if they had done that to China, I think the war might have ended, because China is the biggest buyer of oil from Russia. And I think they have other leverage over Russia.

- said Trump.

He stated that his relations with China are "very good."

If Europe does something about China, I think China will probably force the war to end. Is there any openness to that? Did Starmer say they would consider it? Well, I would do something too. But again, you can't have Europe buying oil from Russia, and then I get angry at China because they buy oil from Russia.

- added Trump.

Let us recall

The European Union is considering accelerating the phase-out of Russian gas imports after US President Donald Trump's call to abandon Russian oil.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
Europe
China
Ukraine