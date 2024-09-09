China and Russia to hold joint military drills in September

China has announced that it will hold joint military exercises with Russia this month, North-Joint 2024. Their goal will be to "deepen strategic coordination" between the armed forces of the two countries and strengthen the ability to "jointly respond to security threats," the Defense Ministry said in Beijing on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"In accordance with the annual plan and consensus between China and Russia, the Russian military will send naval and air forces to participate in China's Northern United-2024 exercise in the sea and airspace adjacent to the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk in September. These exercises are aimed at deepening the level of strategic coordination between Chinese and Russian forces and enhancing their ability to jointly respond to security threats," the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, according to the Chinese Ministry of Defense, "the navies of China and Russia will go to the respective waters of the Pacific Ocean to organize the fifth joint maritime patrol of the two sides, and China will also participate in the Russian military strategic exercises Ocean-2024.

Stoltenberg called on Beijing to stop supporting Russia's war: China cannot continue to fuel the conflict without affecting its interests