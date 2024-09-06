Stoltenberg called on Beijing to stop supporting Russia's war: China cannot continue to fuel the conflict without affecting its interests

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday once again called on China to stop supporting Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, saying that Beijing cannot continue to fuel the conflict without affecting its interests and reputation, UNN reports.

Details

"Iran and North Korea provide drones, ammunition, etc. And China has become a decisive factor in Russia's war against Ukraine. Thanks to its unrestricted partnership and support of the Russian defense industrial base. This includes the transfer of dual-use materials such as weapons, components, equipment and raw materials," the NATO Secretary General said at a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Norway.

"I call on China to stop supporting Russia's illegal war. China cannot continue to fuel the largest military conflict in Europe without it affecting Beijing's interests and reputation," Stoltenberg said.

