China calls US sanctions over war in Ukraine “illegal and unilateral”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121069 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124177 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202774 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155911 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154106 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143473 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200496 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188975 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105132 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55551 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66176 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37987 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95743 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74558 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202776 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200497 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188976 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215607 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203576 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24986 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150880 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154103 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144992 views
Actual
China calls US sanctions over war in Ukraine “illegal and unilateral”

China calls US sanctions over war in Ukraine “illegal and unilateral”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23212 views

China calls US sanctions against its companies for supporting Russia in Ukraine “illegal” and “not based on facts.” Beijing seeks to present itself as an active peacemaker, despite skipping the Swiss peace conference.

China called US sanctions against its entities over the war in Ukraine "illegal and unilateral" and "not based on facts" in comments on Tuesday before White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Beijing for days of high-level talks, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Context

Last week, the US imposed sanctions on more than 400 entities and individuals for supporting Russia's military efforts in Ukraine, including Chinese companies that US officials say are helping Moscow circumvent Western sanctions and build up its military.

The sanctions imposed last week include measures against Chinese companies that supply machine tools and microelectronics to Russia.

Washington has repeatedly warned Beijing about its support for the Russian defense industry and has already imposed hundreds of sanctions aimed at limiting Moscow's ability to use certain technologies for military purposes.

What Beijing says

China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, who has conducted four rounds of shuttle diplomacy, spoke out against sanctions at a briefing for diplomats in Beijing after the latest round of meetings with officials from Brazil, Indonesia, and South Africa.

One country is using the crisis... to shift the blame, trying to fabricate the so-called theory of China's responsibility, and threatening countries that have normal economic and trade ties with Russia with illegal and unilateral sanctions

- Lee said.

Li did not name the United States, but China's Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday that it strongly opposes sanctions, and the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed similar opposition to previous packages of restrictions, the newspaper said.

"These words and deeds are completely in line with their selfish interests and are not based on facts, and will never be accepted by the international community," Li added.

According to the publication, China is seeking to present itself as a party that is actively seeking a solution to the conflict, despite having missed the Swiss peace conference in June.

After the latest rounds of talks led by Li, Beijing put forward proposals to support the exchange of prisoners of war, counter the use of nuclear and biological weapons, and counter armed attacks on civilian nuclear facilities.

In a 12-point document more than a year ago, China laid out general principles for ending the war, but did not go into details.

China and Brazil jointly called this year for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. On Tuesday, Li expressed hope that more countries would support China's peace efforts.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising