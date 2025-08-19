"Children of War" promised UAH 12,600: CPD refuted the message

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted information about payments of UAH 12,600 to "children of war" in accordance with "VR Resolution No. 268". This was reported by UNN with reference to the CCD.

As stated in the report, a video is being circulated on TikTok claiming that Resolution No. 268 of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated August 1, 2025, grants children born after 2014 the right to receive the status of "child of war" and assistance in the amount of UAH 12,600.

This video contains links to fake "Diia" and Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine websites to create an effect of credibility.

But in fact, there is no resolution with the corresponding dates and number on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Instead, there is Resolution No. 268/2025 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 7, 2025, which refers to amendments to the Regulations on the Unified State Web Portal for collecting donations to support Ukraine "United24".

Similar videos are distributed to mislead people, increase the reach and audience of certain resources - stated the CCD.

They added that this is not the first such fake video. In 2024, lies were spread about Law No. 4995, according to which children would allegedly receive UAH 15,000 monthly for three years starting from September.

