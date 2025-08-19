"Children of War" promised UAH 12,600: CPD refuted the message

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
07:29 AM • 21194 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 26550 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 44707 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 64898 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 47261 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 36156 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 40774 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 105020 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51354 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 100463 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 22198 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 26479 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 30718 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 27090 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 26023 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 27220 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 32007 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 104994 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 100437 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 140021 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 28247 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 29033 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 87808 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 78404 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 110476 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Fox News
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"

"Children of War" promised UAH 12,600: CPD refuted the message

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The video on TikTok contains links to fake websites of "Diia" and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

"Children of War" promised UAH 12,600: CPD refuted the message

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted information about payments of UAH 12,600 to "children of war" in accordance with "VR Resolution No. 268". This was reported by UNN with reference to the CCD.

Details

As stated in the report, a video is being circulated on TikTok claiming that Resolution No. 268 of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated August 1, 2025, grants children born after 2014 the right to receive the status of "child of war" and assistance in the amount of UAH 12,600.

This video contains links to fake "Diia" and Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine websites to create an effect of credibility.

But in fact, there is no resolution with the corresponding dates and number on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Instead, there is Resolution No. 268/2025 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated March 7, 2025, which refers to amendments to the Regulations on the Unified State Web Portal for collecting donations to support Ukraine "United24".

Similar videos are distributed to mislead people, increase the reach and audience of certain resources 

- stated the CCD.

They added that this is not the first such fake video. In 2024, lies were spread about Law No. 4995, according to which children would allegedly receive UAH 15,000 monthly for three years starting from September.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine improved the mechanism of mandatory identification of pensioners in temporarily occupied territories. From now on, they must undergo identification annually, otherwise payments will stop.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
Child
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Diia (service)
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
TikTok
Verkhovna Rada
United24
Ukraine