Children in Roblox are exposed to risks due to inappropriate content: what it is about

Children who use the Roblox gaming platform are at risk of encountering inappropriate content without adult supervision. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to researchers, parents of children who consume Roblox content are exposed to serious danger. This refers to content that can harm their mental health - for example, content of a sexual nature.

The report states that children as young as five years old were able to communicate with adults while playing on the platform - examples of interaction between adults and children without effective age verification were recorded. In particular, provocative messages with an emphasis on sexual acts were found in the account of a minor child.

The platform developers stated that they recognize this problem and are doing everything to protect children from negative situations.

The Roblox platform was created in the early 2000s: its users can create their own games in Roblox Studio, play games created by the same users, and also invent clothes for their characters.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Instagram is introducing new privacy features for teenagers. All children's accounts on the network will automatically be converted to "Teen accounts", which will be private by default.