Children in Roblox are exposed to risks due to inappropriate content: what it is about

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13886 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 12201 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17760 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 27287 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58865 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 56090 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33132 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59409 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106350 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164740 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 50703 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41819 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 44307 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46499 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19835 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13886 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 46771 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 58865 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 56090 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164740 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19999 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20239 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21949 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23925 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26578 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Children in Roblox are exposed to risks due to inappropriate content: what it is about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7792 views

Studies have found that children in Roblox may encounter sexual content and communicate with adults without age verification. Developers promise to take action.

Children in Roblox are exposed to risks due to inappropriate content: what it is about

Children who use the Roblox gaming platform are at risk of encountering inappropriate content without adult supervision. This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

According to researchers, parents of children who consume Roblox content are exposed to serious danger. This refers to content that can harm their mental health - for example, content of a sexual nature.

The report states that children as young as five years old were able to communicate with adults while playing on the platform - examples of interaction between adults and children without effective age verification were recorded. In particular, provocative messages with an emphasis on sexual acts were found in the account of a minor child.

The platform developers stated that they recognize this problem and are doing everything to protect children from negative situations.

The Roblox platform was created in the early 2000s: its users can create their own games in Roblox Studio, play games created by the same users, and also invent clothes for their characters.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Instagram is introducing new privacy features for teenagers. All children's accounts on the network will automatically be converted to "Teen accounts", which will be private by default.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Technologies
The Guardian
Instagram
