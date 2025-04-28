Changes in the training of snipers and shooters will be implemented in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details from Syrskyi

Changes are being made to the current training courses in shooting from small arms and combat vehicles, and sniper training in Ukraine. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi on social networks following a meeting, including on basic military training, noting that there are still many unresolved issues in the field of basic general military training, UNN reports.

We are making changes to the current training courses in shooting from small arms and combat vehicles, and sniper training. - said Syrskyi following a monthly meeting on basic, professional and collective military training.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief stressed the need to "unswervingly improve the quality" of the basic military training program after its scope and content were increased.

In particular, according to him, this applies to instructors: "We are focusing our efforts in particular on staffing instructor positions - both in military units, combat brigades, and in training centers, as well as on the professional training of the instructors and sergeants themselves."

He also announced the creation of an information and communication system for the army called "Portal for Studying and Implementing Experience." It should allow to systematize and disseminate the experience of combat units, accumulate AAR (analysis of actions performed) materials, etc.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, it is also important that the BMT program has already been "modernized" in terms of tactical pre-hospital care, namely the specifics of using tourniquets." "We have clarified the approach, increased the amount of time for занятия for this module. After all, we must save not only lives, but also the healthy limbs of our soldiers," he said.

Speaking about basic military training, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that "there are still many unresolved issues in this area." "They were analyzed during the meeting - along with proposals for their effective solution. At the same time, many effective projects are being implemented, starting with pilot projects and scaling them to all Armed Forces," he said.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that special attention was paid at the meeting to the implementation of an experimental project to involve citizens aged 18-24 in service in the Armed Forces. "We are strengthening our efforts to increase the motivation of future young contract soldiers. 24 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already participating in the project," Syrskyi said.

The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project