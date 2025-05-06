The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the chances of a Russia-imposed "bad peace" in Ukraine are low
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the probability of an unstable peace in Ukraine, imposed by Russia with the support of the United States, is low. US mediation has shown that peace with the Russian Federation is unlikely.
The chances of an unstable peace in Ukraine, dictated by Russia with the support of the United States, are low. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, as reported by UNN with reference to LRT.
Will we have a bad peace? A bad peace will mean a short-lived peace that no one believes in - neither the Ukrainian side, nor the US, nor Russia. I would rate this possibility as low. We don't have such a bad scenario of a fake peace yet, which will only cause more destruction and lead to an even bigger war.
According to the Minister, the US mediation in the ceasefire negotiations showed that a peaceful settlement with Russia is unlikely.
The British Prime Minister and the French President discussed forcing the Russian Federation to a 30-day truce to start negotiations. The leaders agreed to intensify cooperation and hold an EU-UK summit.