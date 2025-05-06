The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the chances of a Russia-imposed "bad peace" in Ukraine are low

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 28794 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 59060 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 49315 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 50510 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 58331 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92774 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 51213 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 106398 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57158 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 125067 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Publications
Exclusives
Hegseth's order to cancel arms supplies to Ukraine took the White House by surprise - Reuters

May 6, 11:15 AM • 15013 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 23307 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 57141 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

03:15 PM • 17366 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 37684 views
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 37806 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 57262 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 92779 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 106401 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 125069 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 23394 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 77852 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 77051 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 89492 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 37760 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the chances of a Russia-imposed "bad peace" in Ukraine are low

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the probability of an unstable peace in Ukraine, imposed by Russia with the support of the United States, is low. US mediation has shown that peace with the Russian Federation is unlikely.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that the chances of a Russia-imposed "bad peace" in Ukraine are low

The chances of an unstable peace in Ukraine, dictated by Russia with the support of the United States, are low. This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, as reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Will we have a bad peace? A bad peace will mean a short-lived peace that no one believes in - neither the Ukrainian side, nor the US, nor Russia. I would rate this possibility as low. We don't have such a bad scenario of a fake peace yet, which will only cause more destruction and lead to an even bigger war.

- said the chief diplomat of Lithuania in an interview with BNS.

Putin Seeks to Conquer All of Ukraine, Not Peace: Former US Vice President Pence Criticized Trump's Policy06.05.25, 09:04 • 5572 views

According to the Minister, the US mediation in the ceasefire negotiations showed that a peaceful settlement with Russia is unlikely.

Let's remind

The British Prime Minister and the French President discussed forcing the Russian Federation to a 30-day truce to start negotiations. The leaders agreed to intensify cooperation and hold an EU-UK summit.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Mike Pence
Emmanuel Macron
France
Lithuania
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
