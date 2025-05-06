Putin Seeks to Conquer All of Ukraine, Not Peace: Former US Vice President Mike Pence Criticized Trump's Policy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek peace - he seeks to seize the entire Ukraine. This was stated on CNN said US Vice President in 2017-2021 Mike Pence, reports UNN.

The politician also criticized Donald Trump for his position on the Russian-Ukrainian war. He noted that the Russians do not want peace, but want to seize the entire Ukraine. To this end, they are delaying the process of ending the war and inventing excuses for their aggressive actions.

Pence noted that Putin understands only strength.

That's why we need to make it clear that the United States will continue to lead the free world and provide Ukraine with the military support it needs to repel Russian aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace. The unstable support that the Trump administration has demonstrated over the past few months, I think, has only encouraged Russia. - Pence said.

He added that it is only a matter of time before Vladimir Putin sends his troops to fight NATO after the end of the war with Ukraine. In this case, the member countries of the Alliance will have to fight him.

I adhere to the old Reagan doctrine that if you are willing to fight our enemies on your land, we will provide you with the means to fight them there so that we don't have to fight them - he added.

