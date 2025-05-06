$41.710.11
What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas
05:57 AM • 2632 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 7222 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 11880 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 39102 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 116843 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 177837 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 179579 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 176144 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 190250 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 238736 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

Putin Seeks to Conquer All of Ukraine, Not Peace: Former US Vice President Mike Pence Criticized Trump's Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Former US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Putin seeks to seize the entire Ukraine and is dragging out the peace process. He also criticized Trump for his inconsistent support of Ukraine.

Putin Seeks to Conquer All of Ukraine, Not Peace: Former US Vice President Mike Pence Criticized Trump's Policy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek peace - he seeks to seize the entire Ukraine. This was stated on CNN said US Vice President in 2017-2021 Mike Pence, reports UNN.

Details

The politician also criticized Donald Trump for his position on the Russian-Ukrainian war. He noted that the Russians do not want peace, but want to seize the entire Ukraine. To this end, they are delaying the process of ending the war and inventing excuses for their aggressive actions.

Pence noted that Putin understands only strength.

That's why we need to make it clear that the United States will continue to lead the free world and provide Ukraine with the military support it needs to repel Russian aggression and achieve a just and lasting peace. The unstable support that the Trump administration has demonstrated over the past few months, I think, has only encouraged Russia.

 - Pence said.

He added that it is only a matter of time before Vladimir Putin sends his troops to fight NATO after the end of the war with Ukraine. In this case, the member countries of the Alliance will have to fight him.

I adhere to the old Reagan doctrine that if you are willing to fight our enemies on your land, we will provide you with the means to fight them there so that we don't have to fight them

- he added.

Trump said he had "good discussions" about Ukraine and Russia05.05.25, 05:06 • 5464 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Mike Pence
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
