11:49 AM • 2986 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 11056 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 5054 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 9506 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
07:31 AM • 13449 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 19457 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 26510 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41304 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39688 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 65522 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Publications
Exclusives
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against Europe
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticism
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESH
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFA
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
CEO of energy company and two subordinates to be tried for embezzling UAH 5 million during critical infrastructure repairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The CEO of an energy company and two subordinates will face trial for embezzling UAH 5 million. They inflated material prices during critical infrastructure repairs.

CEO of energy company and two subordinates to be tried for embezzling UAH 5 million during critical infrastructure repairs

The CEO of an energy company and two subordinates will face trial for embezzling UAH 5 million during repairs to critical infrastructure by deliberately inflating material prices. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the general director of a critical energy infrastructure enterprise and two of his subordinates.

- the report says.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the official, involving the head of the public procurement department and a project and estimate engineer, embezzled the company's property.

He ordered construction and repair work at a critical infrastructure facility from two pre-determined companies. The accomplices deliberately inflated material prices in the estimates, but formally conducted procurements, concluded contracts, and signed acts of completed work.

As a result, the state suffered losses of UAH 5 million.

The accomplices were exposed in May 2025. They are accused of embezzling other people's property entrusted to them, by abuse of official position by an official, committed repeatedly, on a large scale, under martial law, by an organized group (Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Business with Russia during the war: company director exposed for working for the enemy in Ukraine

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Prosecutor General of Ukraine