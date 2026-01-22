CEO of energy company and two subordinates to be tried for embezzling UAH 5 million during critical infrastructure repairs

The CEO of an energy company and two subordinates will face trial for embezzling UAH 5 million during repairs to critical infrastructure by deliberately inflating material prices. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment has been sent to court against the general director of a critical energy infrastructure enterprise and two of his subordinates. - the report says.

According to the investigation, in 2023, the official, involving the head of the public procurement department and a project and estimate engineer, embezzled the company's property.

He ordered construction and repair work at a critical infrastructure facility from two pre-determined companies. The accomplices deliberately inflated material prices in the estimates, but formally conducted procurements, concluded contracts, and signed acts of completed work.

As a result, the state suffered losses of UAH 5 million.

The accomplices were exposed in May 2025. They are accused of embezzling other people's property entrusted to them, by abuse of official position by an official, committed repeatedly, on a large scale, under martial law, by an organized group (Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

