Ceiling damage at Teremky metro station in Kyiv due to shelling

At the Teremky metro station in Kyiv, the suspended ceiling of one of the exits was damaged due to previous shelling; the station is operating as usual, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Teremky metro station is operating normally, and train traffic is unchanged. At the same time, yesterday evening, February 15, at about 10:30 PM, local damage to individual elements of the suspended ceiling of one of the exits was recorded. There were no casualties. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As indicated, the Kyiv Metro explains: "the incident occurred due to repeated previous damage to the exit structures, sustained during shelling."

"Some defects were hidden and not noticeable during visual inspections. At the same time, preparatory work was carried out for further partial repair of the exit," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

"Currently, specialists continue to inspect the suspended ceiling system and the entire underground passage of the station," the report says.

