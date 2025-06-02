Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul will discuss a ceasefire, humanitarian issues, and a possible meeting of leaders - Turkish Foreign Ministry

During today's negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, the prospects and views of both sides regarding a ceasefire will be assessed. Humanitarian initiatives and preparations for a possible meeting of the leaders of the countries will also be discussed. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the beginning of the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, reports UNN.

We are already holding the second round of direct contacts... I visited Moscow and Kyiv and made preparations for today's meeting. I discussed all the points in detail with both parties... Today at this meeting we will assess the prospects and views on the truce of both parties. We will also discuss humanitarian initiatives and preparations for a possible meeting of leaders - Fidan said.

Fidan believes that the meeting will be as effective as possible.

"And we will soon achieve concrete goals on the way to a truce. US support for these processes is very important. Trump's determination opens a new window of opportunity. The most important thing is to achieve lasting peace," Fidan said.

Let us remind you

On May 2, a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul. The negotiations are held in a trilateral format, with the participation of representatives of Turkey. This is the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, which started for the first time in more than three years on May 16 in Istanbul.

Following the first round of negotiations, an agreement was reached, in particular, on the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: not sure that the Russian Federation will be ready for productive meetings