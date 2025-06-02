Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul will discuss a ceasefire, humanitarian issues, and a possible meeting of leaders - Turkish Foreign Ministry

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14237 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 19996 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96397 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 120818 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183318 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202603 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118587 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260270 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185935 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123934 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 126973 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:58 AM • 39252 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 22067 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42437 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

09:10 AM • 12715 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 14237 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260270 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 306883 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 320305 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 326019 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 42798 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 105826 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185935 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 128634 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 159694 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul will discuss a ceasefire, humanitarian issues, and a possible meeting of leaders - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

The prospects of a truce will be discussed at the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. Humanitarian initiatives and preparation for a meeting of the leaders of the countries will also be considered.

Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul will discuss a ceasefire, humanitarian issues, and a possible meeting of leaders - Turkish Foreign Ministry

During today's negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, the prospects and views of both sides regarding a ceasefire will be assessed. Humanitarian initiatives and preparations for a possible meeting of the leaders of the countries will also be discussed. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the beginning of the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Monday, June 2, reports UNN.

We are already holding the second round of direct contacts... I visited Moscow and Kyiv and made preparations for today's meeting. I discussed all the points in detail with both parties... Today at this meeting we will assess the prospects and views on the truce of both parties. We will also discuss humanitarian initiatives and preparations for a possible meeting of leaders

- Fidan said.

Fidan believes that the meeting will be as effective as possible.

"And we will soon achieve concrete goals on the way to a truce. US support for these processes is very important. Trump's determination opens a new window of opportunity. The most important thing is to achieve lasting peace," Fidan said.

Let us remind you

On May 2, a meeting of Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul. The negotiations are held in a trilateral format, with the participation of representatives of Turkey. This is the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, which started for the first time in more than three years on May 16 in Istanbul.

Following the first round of negotiations, an agreement was reached, in particular, on the "1000 for 1000" exchange, which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: not sure that the Russian Federation will be ready for productive meetings02.06.25, 12:37 • 1348 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9