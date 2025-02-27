Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

Kyiv  •  UNN

Alyona Atamaniuk, the first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA, resigned after the scandal. She wrote in a messenger that the head of the Veterans Administration was “not her equal,” which caused a public outcry.

A scandal involving the deputy head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration, Alyona Atamaniuk, has occurred in the Chernivtsi regional military administration, resulting in her resignation. 

The first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA has written a letter of resignation. This, in particular, happened after a recent scandal, where she called the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs “not an equal to sit next to her”.  She announced her decision to resign on Facebook, UNN reports.

  On February 16, a post by Sani Sokolovsky appeared on Facebook, where he posted a screenshot of Atamaniuk writing that the head of the department, Valeriy Vivchariuk , was “no match for her.

The first deputy head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, Alyona Atamaniuk, wrote to one of the employees of the Veterans Policy Department of the Chernivtsi RSA in a messenger that the head of the department, Valeriy Vivchariuk, could not sit next to her, as he was not her equal

- Sokolovsky writes.

On February 27, the head of the regional administration, Ruslan Zaparaniuk, posted a message on his Facebook page stating that an internal investigation had been initiated against Atamaniuk.

“Based on the information disseminated on social media about Aliona Atamaniuk, I have instructed to immediately launch an internal investigation. It will be quick, impartial and objective! Aliona Atamaniuk's resignation is already on my desk,” the post reads.

Image

According to Atamaniuk herself, the decision to resign is due to the resonance around her, which she believes could harm the cohesion of society. She also called for unity and asked Ruslan Zaparaniuk, the head of the RMA, to sign her statement.

I don't want this situation, which has gained such a large-scale resonance, to destroy social cohesion and undermine confidence in all the significant efforts of Bukovyna and the regional military administration, in particular, to bring victory in this war closer

- the post says.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
facebookFacebook
chernivtsiChernivtsi

