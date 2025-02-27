Caught in a scandal with a veteran: Deputy Head of Chernivtsi RMA resigns

A scandal involving the deputy head of the Chernivtsi regional military administration, Alyona Atamaniuk, has occurred in the Chernivtsi regional military administration, resulting in her resignation.

The first deputy head of the Chernivtsi RMA has written a letter of resignation. This, in particular, happened after a recent scandal, where she called the head of the Department of Veterans Affairs “not an equal to sit next to her”. She announced her decision to resign on Facebook, UNN reports.

On February 16, a post by Sani Sokolovsky appeared on Facebook, where he posted a screenshot of Atamaniuk writing that the head of the department, Valeriy Vivchariuk , was “no match for her.

The first deputy head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration, Alyona Atamaniuk, wrote to one of the employees of the Veterans Policy Department of the Chernivtsi RSA in a messenger that the head of the department, Valeriy Vivchariuk, could not sit next to her, as he was not her equal - Sokolovsky writes.

On February 27, the head of the regional administration, Ruslan Zaparaniuk, posted a message on his Facebook page stating that an internal investigation had been initiated against Atamaniuk.

“Based on the information disseminated on social media about Aliona Atamaniuk, I have instructed to immediately launch an internal investigation. It will be quick, impartial and objective! Aliona Atamaniuk's resignation is already on my desk,” the post reads.

According to Atamaniuk herself, the decision to resign is due to the resonance around her, which she believes could harm the cohesion of society. She also called for unity and asked Ruslan Zaparaniuk, the head of the RMA, to sign her statement.

I don't want this situation, which has gained such a large-scale resonance, to destroy social cohesion and undermine confidence in all the significant efforts of Bukovyna and the regional military administration, in particular, to bring victory in this war closer - the post says.

