Publications
Exclusives
Case of theft of UAH 146 million from "Ukroboronprom": SAP and NABU completed the investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4436 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have completed the investigation into the case of illegal seizure of UAH 146 million from "Ukroboronprom". Five members of the criminal group, including former officials, have been notified of suspicion.

Case of theft of UAH 146 million from "Ukroboronprom": SAP and NABU completed the investigation

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have completed the pre-trial investigation in the case of the illegal seizure of UAH 146 million from "Ukroboronprom". This was reported by the SAP press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in the period from 2016 to 2019, a state enterprise engaged in the export of Ukrainian-made military products involved a non-resident company of Ukraine as an intermediary for foreign economic contracts. However, all work was actually carried out by representatives of the state enterprise.

The non-resident company groundlessly received an agency fee of UAH 146 million for intermediary services that it did not actually provide. The perpetrators transferred these funds to the accounts of fictitious companies and then distributed them among themselves.

Law enforcement officers notified 5 members of the criminal group of suspicion, including former officials of state enterprises and the actual beneficiary of a private company. Their actions fall under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 5 of Art. 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position);
    • Part 1 of Art. 366 (Official forgery);
      • Part 3 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

        The perpetrators may face a long prison sentence if found guilty in court.

        Recall

        The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized as unfounded assets worth UAH 2.4 million belonging to National Police of Ukraine officer Denys Tsvetkov.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Ukroboronprom
        National Police of Ukraine
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
