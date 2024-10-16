Case of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa transferred to NABU - Prosecutor General's Office
The Prosecutor General's Office has transferred to the NABU the case of Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK, suspected of illicit enrichment. A custodial measure of restraint was imposed on her with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 500 million.
"After the pre-trial restraint was imposed on the head of the MSEC, the case file was transferred to the NABU for further pre-trial investigation," the Prosecutor General's Office said.
Addendum
On October 4, it became known that an official of the MSEC and her son, the head of the Pension Fund's regional office in Khmelnytsky region, were exposed for illegally enriching themselves by millions of dollars.
On October 5, law enforcement officers detained and notified her of suspicion of illicit enrichment as the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise.
On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersk Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the head of the regional medical examination commission. She was taken into custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of 500 million hryvnias.
It was reported that the head of the Khmelnytsky MSEC is planned to be excluded from the regional council.
