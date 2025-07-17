Case of flooding of the capital's metro: court decided to suspend Kandybor from office
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Kyiv City State Administration's transport department, who is a figure in the case of the flooding of the blue metro line tunnel in the capital, has been officially suspended from his position for 56 days – until September 10, 2025, a correspondent of UNN reports.
The suspension from the position of transport director is granted for 56 days until 10.09.2025. The ruling can be appealed within 5 days
Earlier, UNN reported that the court chose a precautionary measure for Kyiv City State Administration official Ruslan Kandybor in the case of the metro tunnel flooding. He was placed under partial house arrest until September 10, 2025, with a restriction of movement for 2 hours per day.