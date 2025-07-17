$41.810.01
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 36678 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 32249 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 33603 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 57460 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 57516 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 79495 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 370866 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 166775 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 165080 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118524 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Case of flooding of the capital's metro: court decided to suspend Kandybor from office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

Ruslan Kandybor, director of the transport department of the Kyiv City State Administration, has been suspended from office for 56 days until September 10, 2025. This court decision is related to the case of flooding of the blue line metro tunnel.

Case of flooding of the capital's metro: court decided to suspend Kandybor from office

Ruslan Kandybor, director of the Kyiv City State Administration's transport department, who is a figure in the case of the flooding of the blue metro line tunnel in the capital, has been officially suspended from his position for 56 days – until September 10, 2025, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The suspension from the position of transport director is granted for 56 days until 10.09.2025. The ruling can be appealed within 5 days 

- the court ruled.

Earlier, UNN reported that the court chose a precautionary measure for Kyiv City State Administration official Ruslan Kandybor in the case of the metro tunnel flooding. He was placed under partial house arrest until September 10, 2025, with a restriction of movement for 2 hours per day.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

Kyiv City State Administration
