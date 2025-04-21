$41.400.01
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 13116 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 39029 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 28950 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 27449 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 30403 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 25475 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 21737 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 60041 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38092 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52752 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Carriers submitted 400 applications for international routes to the online cabinet - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4356 views

In two months of operation, the online cabinet for international routes has collected over 400 applications from carriers. More than 250 of them concern the opening of new routes, confirming the effectiveness of the digital system.

Carriers submitted 400 applications for international routes to the online cabinet - Kuleba

Carriers submitted 400 applications to the online cabinet of international routes, 250 of which are for opening new routes. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that two months ago passenger carriers fully began using the online cabinet for international routes. This is part of the reform of international bus transportation.

The online cabinet completely replaced the paper submission of documents for opening, extending, or changing international routes. No more paper and commission meetings

- the report says.

In just two months of operation, we have more than 400 submitted applications, including:

  • more than 250 - for opening routes;
    • almost 70 - for extension;
      • more than 80 - for making changes.

        As of today, the Ministry has:

        • approved 57 new routes;
          • extended 14 routes;
            • changed 15 routes.

              Already 20 routes have received approval from the countries they are heading to.

              Addition

              An international route is not only a matter of passenger mobility but also a significant contribution to the state budget. One operating route can generate an average of over 10 million hryvnias in revenue per year in the form of taxes, fees, fuel costs, insurance, and technical inspection. We are working to make these processes clear, predictable, and as efficient as possible for carriers.

              In 2024, 257 international routes were opened. After transitioning to the digital system, in just 2 months, we have more than 250 new applications for opening routes.

              Recall

              In 2024, access to the Register of International Public Bus Routes became available on the Unified State Open Data Web Portal data.gov.ua.

              Olga Rozgon

              Olga Rozgon

