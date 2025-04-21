Carriers submitted 400 applications for international routes to the online cabinet - Kuleba

Carriers submitted 400 applications to the online cabinet of international routes, 250 of which are for opening new routes. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that two months ago passenger carriers fully began using the online cabinet for international routes. This is part of the reform of international bus transportation.

The online cabinet completely replaced the paper submission of documents for opening, extending, or changing international routes. No more paper and commission meetings - the report says.

In just two months of operation, we have more than 400 submitted applications, including:

more than 250 - for opening routes;

almost 70 - for extension;

more than 80 - for making changes.

As of today, the Ministry has:

approved 57 new routes;

extended 14 routes;

changed 15 routes.

Already 20 routes have received approval from the countries they are heading to.

Addition

An international route is not only a matter of passenger mobility but also a significant contribution to the state budget. One operating route can generate an average of over 10 million hryvnias in revenue per year in the form of taxes, fees, fuel costs, insurance, and technical inspection. We are working to make these processes clear, predictable, and as efficient as possible for carriers.

In 2024, 257 international routes were opened. After transitioning to the digital system, in just 2 months, we have more than 250 new applications for opening routes.

Recall

In 2024, access to the Register of International Public Bus Routes became available on the Unified State Open Data Web Portal data.gov.ua.