Car explosion in Odesa: man injured

In Odesa, a car exploded this morning, it is known that a local man was injured, police are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"A report about the explosion of an "Opel" car on Varnenska Street" in the Kyiv district of Odesa was received this morning, the police indicated.

"According to preliminary information, a man who was inside the vehicle was injured. He is being provided with medical assistance," the report says.

An investigative and operational group of the territorial police unit and employees of the explosive technical service are working at the scene.

The legal qualification of the event will be provided after all circumstances are clarified, the police noted.

