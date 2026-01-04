Car explosion in Kyiv: a serviceman was injured, an investigation into the terrorist act has been launched

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
11:20 AM • 1544 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
09:34 AM • 6648 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 29099 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 40851 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 50301 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 51670 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 48337 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 61867 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 82882 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 69203 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.7m/s
69%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Secret stealth drone RQ-170 spotted in Puerto Rico after strikes on VenezuelaJanuary 4, 02:12 AM • 6526 views
Syria begins currency exchange: Assad portraits removed from banknotesJanuary 4, 02:31 AM • 7374 views
Elon Musk's Grok AI massively creates sexualized deepfakes of X users - ReutersJanuary 4, 03:34 AM • 5720 views
Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after captureJanuary 4, 03:49 AM • 9796 views
Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airportsJanuary 4, 04:24 AM • 14505 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 81905 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 100639 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 111524 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 248185 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 183098 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 17322 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 65773 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 75317 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 72756 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 183080 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
The Diplomat

Car explosion in Kyiv: a serviceman was injured, an investigation into the terrorist act has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

In Kyiv on January 4, 2026, a device exploded while opening a car trunk, injuring a serviceman. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the terrorist act.

Car explosion in Kyiv: a serviceman was injured, an investigation into the terrorist act has been launched
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In the courtyard of a building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, an explosion occurred when the trunk of a car was opened, resulting in shrapnel wounds to a serviceman. The car explosion has been classified as a terrorist act, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Today, January 4, 2026, an explosion occurred in the courtyard of a building on Heroes of Dnipro Street when the trunk of a car was opened. As a result of the explosion, a serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds. A woman who was nearby was not injured

 - the report says.

An pre-trial investigation has been launched into the explosion under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act, i.e., committing an explosion or other actions that posed a danger to people's lives or health.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

On Sunday, January 4, an SUV exploded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. There are injured people as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv