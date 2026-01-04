Car explosion in Kyiv: a serviceman was injured, an investigation into the terrorist act has been launched

Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In the courtyard of a building in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, an explosion occurred when the trunk of a car was opened, resulting in shrapnel wounds to a serviceman. The car explosion has been classified as a terrorist act, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Today, January 4, 2026, an explosion occurred in the courtyard of a building on Heroes of Dnipro Street when the trunk of a car was opened. As a result of the explosion, a serviceman sustained shrapnel wounds. A woman who was nearby was not injured - the report says.

An pre-trial investigation has been launched into the explosion under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act, i.e., committing an explosion or other actions that posed a danger to people's lives or health.

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

On Sunday, January 4, an SUV exploded in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. There are injured people as a result of the incident. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.