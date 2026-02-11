Car explodes in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - police

A car exploded in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and information regarding casualties is being established. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

A car exploded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - police are investigating all circumstances. An investigative and operational group from the territorial unit, explosives experts, and other services are currently working at the scene. - the report says.

Information regarding casualties is being established.

Earlier, local Telegram channels reported an explosion in Kyiv.

