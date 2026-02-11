$43.090.06
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 3040 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 8088 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 10152 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 10678 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 13050 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 20665 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16393 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20357 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32521 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24514 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Car explodes in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

A car exploded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and information about casualties is being clarified.

A car exploded in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and information regarding casualties is being established. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

A car exploded in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district - police are investigating all circumstances. An investigative and operational group from the territorial unit, explosives experts, and other services are currently working at the scene.

- the report says.

Information regarding casualties is being established.

Earlier, local Telegram channels reported an explosion in Kyiv.

