"Cannot kill with impunity": Macron reacts to Russian strikes on Dnipro on June 24 25 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian strikes on Dnipro, which killed 18 people in the city and 2 in Samara. He insists on lasting peace.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on June 24. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.
Details
As the president noted, Ukraine has been agreeing to the ceasefire proposed by Donald Trump for more than three months, but Russia is bombing, killing, violating international law, and never being held accountable for its actions.
Russia cannot continue to kill with impunity. We will continue to urge our partners to achieve a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that 18 people died in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack, and two people died in the city of Samar. In total, almost 300 people were injured.
Recall
Due to the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24, where people died and were injured, a day of mourning has been declared in the city on June 25.