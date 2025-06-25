"Cannot kill with impunity": Macron reacts to Russian strikes on Dnipro on June 24 25 June 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian strikes on the city of Dnipro on June 24. He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

As the president noted, Ukraine has been agreeing to the ceasefire proposed by Donald Trump for more than three months, but Russia is bombing, killing, violating international law, and never being held accountable for its actions.

Russia cannot continue to kill with impunity. We will continue to urge our partners to achieve a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine. – Macron said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that 18 people died in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack, and two people died in the city of Samar. In total, almost 300 people were injured.

Recall

Due to the Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24, where people died and were injured, a day of mourning has been declared in the city on June 25.