Canadian Shield: Ukraine's national football team will play against New Zealand

Today, June 10, in Toronto at the BMO Field stadium, the Ukrainian national team will play the second of its friendly matches as part of the Canadian Shield tournament - against the New Zealand team. The match is scheduled to start at 23:50 Kyiv time. UNN tells about the New Zealand national team, where to watch the match, and who is the favorite of bookmakers.

Details

Canadian Shield Tournament

The participants of the Canadian Shield-2025 are representatives of four different continents. In addition to Canada, the national teams of Ukraine, Côte d'Ivoire and New Zealand will compete for the cup.

Each team will play only two matches, so our national team will not play against the Ivorians. All matches will be held in Toronto at the BMO Field stadium. According to the regulations, three points will be awarded for a victory, two points for a victory in a penalty shootout, and one point for a loss in a penalty shootout.

The team that scores the most points after all matches are completed will be the winner of the tournament.

Currently, Ukraine is in last place in the group after losing to Canada 4-2.

The Ukrainian national football team lost to Canada at the start of the Canadian Shield with a score of 2:4

Canada is in first place, followed by New Zealand, which narrowly defeated Côte d'Ivoire 1-0 in the first match.

Ukraine National Team

New Zealand should become Ukraine's 74th opponent in history - and the first representative of Oceania.

This team has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and is preparing for this tournament. I think that in the victorious match against Côte d'Ivoire, the New Zealanders did not use all their strongest players. Therefore, I think that in the game against our team, their squad will be closer to the main one. We are preparing very seriously. The opponent must be respected, but we should focus on our game. Avoid mistakes and understand how we are going to win - said head coach Serhiy Rebrov on the eve of the match.

The following players were included in the squad for the match against New Zealand: 1. Andriy Lunin, 2. Oleksandr Martynyuk, 3. Bohdan Mykhaylichenko, 4. Maksym Taloverov, 5. Valeriy Bondar, 6. Ivan Kalyuzhny, 7. Oleksiy Hutsulyak, 8. Georgiy Sudakov, 9. Roman Yaremchuk, 10. Mykola Shaparenko, 11. Vladyslav Kabaev, 12. Anatoliy Trubin, 13. Ilya Zabarny, 14. Yevhen Cheberko, 15. Viktor Tsygankov, 17. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 18. Oleksandr Tymchyk, 19. Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, 20. Oleksandr Zubkov, 21. Mykola Mykhaylenko, 22. Mykola Matvienko, 23. Dmytro Riznyk. 25. Yehor Nazaryna.

However, Artem Bondarenko's participation in the match is questionable.

Unfortunately, Artem Bondarenko was injured. His participation in the game is questionable. Mykola Shaparenko has recovered and will train with the team. The rest of the players are healthy and ready to play - said Rebrov.

New Zealand National Team

As of April 2025, the New Zealanders were ranked 86th in the official FIFA ranking. The national team is a six-time winner of the Oceania Football Confederation Nations Cup (1973, 1998, 2002, 2008, 2016, 2024).

The leader of the New Zealand national team today is English "Nottingham Forest" striker Chris Wood, who scored 20 goals in the current Premier League season. A classic center forward, especially dangerous in the game with his head, Wood is very strong in the final stage of the attack, has a powerful shot from a long distance. At the same time, he does not stand out for accurate passes and does not work much in defense.

Chris Wood - striker of "Nottingham Forest" and the New Zealand national team

Before the match, New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley stated that winger Callum McCowatt would not participate in the match against Ukraine after suffering an injury in the middle of the first half against Côte d'Ivoire. McCowatt has a hamstring problem, the coach said.

In addition, according to him, Wood will receive less workload in the match against Ukraine.

I talk to Chris all the time. He wants to play because he is proud to represent New Zealand. He will definitely be on the field, but how long and at what stage... We don't know yet – said Bazeley.

Where to watch, who is the favorite

As already mentioned, the match is scheduled to start at 23:50, and you can watch it on the OTT platform MEGOGO.

Bookmakers give preference to the Ukrainian national team, whose victory can be bet on with a coefficient of 1.79. New Zealand's victory is estimated at a coefficient of 5, and a draw - 4.05.

Portugal Defeated Spain in the Nations League Final on Penalties