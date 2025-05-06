Canadian Prime Minister Carney arrived at the White House. He was met by Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at the White House, where he was met by US President Donald Trump. The leaders held talks in the Oval Office, where Trump noted Carney's victory in the election.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived at the White House and was met by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.
The two leaders exchanged a few words with each other before entering the building.
After that, they went to the Oval Office for negotiations and communication with journalists.
Trump began by noting Carney's victory in the Canadian elections and describing it as "the greatest comeback in the history of politics," adding: "Maybe even bigger than mine."
"I think I was probably one of the greatest things that ever happened to him," he jokes.
Earlier, Carney said the meeting would be an attempt to reset relations that had been undermined by the US president's tariffs and talk of annexation.
