Canada restricts steel imports - Prime Minister Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will restrict duty-free imports of cheap foreign steel to help manufacturers affected by US tariffs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Canadian official's page on the social network X (Twitter).

So, we are going to restrict and reduce foreign steel imports, and prioritize Canadian steel by building major projects and homes across the country. To meet this growing demand, we are investing significantly in labor and manufacturing. It's time to build Canada strong with Canadian workers and Canadian steel. - Carney's post reads.

The Prime Minister added that the trade landscape has changed, and it is time to transform Canada's steel industry to meet this moment.

Recall

The Government of Canada introduced tariff quotas on steel imports from countries without free trade agreements, effective June 27, 2025. Exceeding the defined limits will be subject to an additional 50% duty.

