Canada has imposed new sanctions against Russia

Canada has added another 38 legal entities and 24 individuals involved in Russia’s defense industry, including the development of ballistic missiles and activities in cyberspace, to its sanctions list. This is stated on the Canadian government’s website, UNN reports.

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These sanctions are also intended to further increase Russia’s economic costs associated with its war against Ukraine, as they target financial intermediaries, including cryptocurrency exchanges that help support the Russian war economy.

Russia continues to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine and relies on sanctions-evasion networks to support its military operations. These new sanctions will help limit Russia’s ability to strike civilian targets in Ukraine - the statement said.

Overall, since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,500 individuals and legal entities, as well as on more than 700 vessels linked to Russia.

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