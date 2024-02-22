Canada calls Russian ambassador to the carpet over Navalny's death

On Wednesday, Canada summoned Russia's ambassador over the death of Alexei Navalny and called on the Kremlin to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the death and immediately release his body to his family, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that a high-ranking government official conveyed to Russian Ambassador Oleg Stepanov the condemnation of Navalny's death by Canada.

Canada will join its partners in bringing those responsible for his death to justice.

Romania summons Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

AddendumAddendum

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The family refuses to give Navalny's body back, and the morgue says that it was not delivered there.