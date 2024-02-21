Romania summons Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

The Romanian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to raise the issue of the shocking and sudden death of Alexei Navalny. The Russian authorities bear full responsibility. A thorough, independent and transparent investigation is needed - Romanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement in X.

Romania also condemned the repression of Russian civil society and human rights activists.

Addendum

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

The family refuses to give Navalny's body back, and the morgue says that it was not delivered there.