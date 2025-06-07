$41.470.00
750mm
Canada announces new $23.8 million military aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Canada will provide Ukraine with $23.8 million in military aid. The funds will go towards Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, new equipment, ammunition, and electronic warfare systems.

Canada announces new $23.8 million military aid package for Ukraine

The Canadian government has announced the allocation of $23.8 million in military aid to Ukraine, which will be used for Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, new equipment and ammunition provided by Canadian companies, as well as electronic warfare systems. This is stated in a release from the Canadian government, reports UNN.

British Minister of National Defence David McGuinty has concluded a productive visit to Brussels, Belgium, where he attended the 28th meeting of the Ukrainian Defence Contact Group and a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers. This visit was Minister McGuinty's first trip to Europe since his appointment as Minister of National Defence. During the Ramstein meeting, the Minister announced that Canada is providing more than $23.8 million to Ukraine 

- the statement reads.

It is noted that $20.3 million will be allocated to Coyote and Bison armored vehicles, as well as new equipment and ammunition provided by Canadian companies. This assistance complements Canada's previous transfer of 64 Coyote armored vehicles, which arrived in Ukraine in December 2024.

The remaining funds will be used for electronic warfare systems from the Canadian defense industry.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that within the framework of the 28th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, partners of our state confirmed that they remain reliable and resolute on the path of supporting our state. The ministry noted that in 2025, security assistance from partners will exceed the figures of all previous years of the full-scale war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Brussels
Canada
Belgium
Ukraine
