Canada allocates 1 15 million to complete Holodomor Museum

Canada has allocated 15 million Canadian dollars to complete the second stage of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kiev. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, Acting Minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandeev met with representatives of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine at the ICPP. The discussion concerned the completion of the construction of the second stage of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kiev.

I want to confirm that the funds - 15 million Canadian dollars-have been allocated. They are ready for this project, this initiative to continue the construction of the second stage of the Holodomor Museum. And we are now doing all our internal procedures to make everything happen - said Stephen Weaver, Adviser, Head of the International Development Department of the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on mechanics and organizational issues related to the implementation of the project.

In turn, Acting Minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandeev thanked Canada for its assistance and noted that the activities of the National Museum of Holodomor-genocide should inspire Ukrainians and the international community to assert freedom and dignity, prevent genocide and prioritize human rights.

Recall

In July last year, the Verkhovna Rada supported the allocation of more than half a billion hryvnias to complete the construction of the Holodomor Museum. However, in the same month , President Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed the Bill, notingthat now the primary task and duty of the state is to properly ensure national security and defense to repel armed aggression.