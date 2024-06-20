Canada allocates 1 15 million to complete Holodomor Museum

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99127 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117171 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187915 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232411 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142739 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368725 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181674 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197882 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88912 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83577 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99081 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97645 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117132 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3466 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11292 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12958 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17029 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Canada allocates 1 15 million to complete Holodomor Museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15167 views

Canada has allocated 15 million Canadian dollars to complete the second stage of construction of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kiev, Ukraine.

Canada allocates 1 15 million to complete Holodomor Museum

Canada has allocated 15 million Canadian dollars to complete the second stage of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kiev. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Recently, Acting Minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandeev met with representatives of the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine at the ICPP. The discussion concerned the completion of the construction of the second stage of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum in Kiev.

I want to confirm that the funds - 15 million Canadian dollars-have been allocated. They are ready for this project, this initiative to continue the construction of the second stage of the Holodomor Museum. And we are now doing all our internal procedures to make everything happen

- said Stephen Weaver, Adviser, Head of the International Development Department of the Embassy of Canada in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on mechanics and organizational issues related to the implementation of the project.

In turn, Acting Minister of culture and information policy of Ukraine Rostislav Karandeev thanked Canada for its assistance and noted that the activities of the National Museum of Holodomor-genocide should inspire Ukrainians and the international community to assert freedom and dignity, prevent genocide and prioritize human rights.

Recall

In July last year, the Verkhovna Rada supported the allocation of more than half a billion hryvnias to complete the construction of the Holodomor Museum. However, in the same month , President Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed the Bill, notingthat now the primary task and duty of the state is to properly ensure national security and defense to repel armed aggression.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
Verkhovna Rada
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31