Cameron Diaz returns to the movies after an 11-year break

The Hollywood star, who retired from acting in 2014, unexpectedly decided to return to filming. Cameron Diaz is preparing to take part in the new thriller “Back in Action” with Jamie Foxx, and also became the face of Vogue Mexico. Written by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

After an 11-year hiatus, Cameron Diaz returned to filmmaking, and it was not only an important event for Hollywood.

More than a decade after her last role, the actress is preparing to star in the light thriller Back in Action, where she will be joined by Jamie Foxx.

In addition to her acting career, Diaz has appeared in front of the camera again for another project, becoming the face of the new issue of Vogue Mexico.

The 52-year-old actress wowed the audience with her look in a series of photos taken by renowned portrait photographer Norman Jean Roy.

On the cover of the magazine, Diaz poses in an elegant black evening gown with off-the-shoulder. Other shots include a close-up of her face looking into the distance, as well as black and white photos taken outdoors.

Reflecting on her unexpected return to cinema after a long hiatus - her last role was in the 2014 film Annie - the actress admitted that this decision came as a surprise even to her.

I thought I would never act again. I thought I had left it all behind to devote myself to my family, - Diaz said.

In 2014, the actress stepped away from public life to focus on her responsibilities as a mother of two young children - daughter Reddix, born via surrogacy in 2019, and son Cardinal, born in 2014.

According to her, her husband, Benji Madden, inspired her to return to work.

Recall

In Los Angeles , nominees for the 97th Academy Awards were announced. The documentary The Porcelain War, co-produced by the United States, Ukraine and Australia, was nominated.