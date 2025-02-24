Kallas: new country supports confiscation of Russian assets, but no deal yet

The number of countries in the European Union that support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets has increased, said Kaja Kallas, the head of the bloc's diplomacy, during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, noting that she is not too optimistic about reaching an agreement in March, UNN reports.

Details

"We need everyone's support for this, and so far we don't have the support for this. March will start this Saturday, so I am not so optimistic that we will reach an agreement in March. But at the same time, I have to say that the work is ongoing, and I also have to say that during this EU Foreign Affairs Council, there was another country that was against it, moved on and joined," EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said when asked if there was a possibility of reaching a decision on how to confiscate frozen Russian assets in March.

Addendum

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that EU countries are studying the possibility of full confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian central bank for use by Ukraine, assessing the legal and financial implications of such a step.

EU seeks ways to withdraw part of Russia's frozen $280 billion - Bloomberg