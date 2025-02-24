Kallas: new country supports confiscation of Russian assets, but no deal yet

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 3124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 14417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 13154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102576 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83585 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110756 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116108 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144317 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168024 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 93840 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 79345 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 34145 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 61311 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 13919 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102526 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144291 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135394 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 6205 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130481 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132495 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161184 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140705 views
Kallas: new country supports confiscation of Russian assets, but no deal yet

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25243 views

Kaja Kallas reported an increase in the number of EU countries supporting the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. However, the EU diplomat does not expect an agreement to be reached in March due to the lack of unanimous support.

The number of countries in the European Union that support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets has increased, said Kaja Kallas, the head of the bloc's diplomacy, during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, noting that she is not too optimistic about reaching an agreement in March, UNN reports.

Details

"We need everyone's support for this, and so far we don't have the support for this. March will start this Saturday, so I am not so optimistic that we will reach an agreement in March. But at the same time, I have to say that the work is ongoing, and I also have to say that during this EU Foreign Affairs Council, there was another country that was against it, moved on and joined," EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said when asked if there was a possibility of reaching a decision on how to confiscate frozen Russian assets in March.

Addendum

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that EU countries are studying the possibility of full confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian central bank for use by Ukraine, assessing the legal and financial implications of such a step.

EU seeks ways to withdraw part of Russia's frozen $280 billion - Bloomberg22.02.25, 20:30 • 42654 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union

